© Getty Images



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke out against violent protests today saying he wants theHe had just announced a bonus for first responders of $1,000 (see below) and called it "Fund the Police" instead of the left's "Defund the Police." Governor DeSantis is putting his money where his mouth is with this move.Governor DeSantis made it clear thatHe mentioned that he called out the National Guard as soon as people got violent and made the point that those who are most harmed by a spike in crime are the most vulnerable people.Governor DeSantis made another great move on Wednesday to support law enforcement, saying he'll give each person serving a bonus of $1,000. This is a clever take on the left's "Defund the Police" movement, but it'sinstead. One thing about DeSantis isunlike many Republicans.