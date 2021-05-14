© Fox News



"I'm glad you have Mike and Jillian on, and I'm also glad to be on to be able to say that effective tomorrow morning, I'm going to sign a reprieve under my constitutional authority.



"So that will delay the case for 60 days against both of them, and then when our clemency board meets in the coming weeks, we'll issue pardons not only for Mike and Jillian, but for any Floridian that may have outstanding infractions for things like masks and social distancing."

"The fact is, it's not even right to be wearing masks when you're exercising. The World Health Organization advises against it! It's not healthy to be doing that in the first place, so it was a bad restriction."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will pardon anyone in the Sunshine State charged for not wearing masks or socially distancing — breaking the news live on air to a gym-owning couple who were facing jail time for defying coronavirus safety recommendations.The Republican governor made the unexpected announcement on Fox News Wednesday as he decriedhe told Laura Ingraham.He broke the news of his pardon directly toThe governor, as the couple and their attorney listened with wide smiles:DeSantis remarked: