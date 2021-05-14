The Republican governor made the unexpected announcement on Fox News Wednesday as he decried county officials penalizing people.
"It's a total overreach," he told Laura Ingraham. "These things with health should be advisory, they should not be punitive."
He broke the news of his pardon directly to Mike and Jillian Carnevale, who faced up to 120 days in jail for repeatedly allowing people to forgo masks at their gym in Plantation in Broward County.
The governor, as the couple and their attorney listened with wide smiles:
"I'm glad you have Mike and Jillian on, and I'm also glad to be on to be able to say that effective tomorrow morning, I'm going to sign a reprieve under my constitutional authority.DeSantis said potential jail time was particularly absurd in the Carnevales' case. DeSantis remarked:
"So that will delay the case for 60 days against both of them, and then when our clemency board meets in the coming weeks, we'll issue pardons not only for Mike and Jillian, but for any Floridian that may have outstanding infractions for things like masks and social distancing."
"The fact is, it's not even right to be wearing masks when you're exercising. The World Health Organization advises against it! It's not healthy to be doing that in the first place, so it was a bad restriction."
Comment: DeSantis promotes common sense and reason! Hopefully other governors will follow suit.