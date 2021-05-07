The exchange, caught on video by the deputy's bodycam, went like this as the deputy reached her car:
Woman: ... harassed today because I was going under the speed limit, I was going at 38.Later, the deputy's supervisor showed up. This exchange followed:
Deputy: Yes, you are, Ma'am. Good morning.
Woman: And the speed limit is 40, and I was going 38, so why are you harassing me?
Deputy: You are correct. I pulled you over because —
Woman: Because you're a murderer. Oh, yes, I started to record because you're a murderer.
Deputy: You can't be on your cell phone while you're driving.
Woman: I wasn't on my phone; I was recording you because you scared me.
Deputy: You can't use your cell phone while you're recording.
Woman: I can record you.
Deputy: May I have your driver's license?
Woman: It's at my apartment.
Deputy: What's your apartment?
Woman: It's at my home. I'm just taking my son to his —
Deputy: Do you have your driver's license?
Woman: I mistakenly left it at home.
Deputy: Do you have a picture of your driver's license?
Woman: Yes, I do.
Deputy: May I have it?
Woman: And can you call your supervisor, please?
Deputy: I already did. He's on his way.
Woman: Good. Because you're a murderer.
Deputy: Okay.
Woman: And so you're giving me a cell phone ticket? Is that why you're harassing me?
Deputy: It's not harassment. I am enforcing the law.
Woman: I have a right to and record the police when they're harassing me.
Deputy: By all means, but you can't do it while you're driving.
Woman: I can — I wasn't — doesn't texting or none of that.
Deputy, referring to the cell phone: Do you have that picture?
Woman: And you scared me and made me think you were going to murder me.
Deputy: Okay, well, I'm sorry you feel that way.
Woman: Well, that's not just a feeling. You're a murderer.
Deputy: Okay. ... Can you zoom in on that for me, dear?
Woman: Sure.
Deputy: Thank you.
Woman: And I'm perfectly legal and I'm a teacher. So there, murderer.
Deputy: Congratulations.
Woman: You're a murderer.
Deputy: ... What's your last name? I can't see that there. If you'd stop shaking -
Woman: Well, here you go, murderer.
Deputy: Zoom in on that for me, ma'am.
Woman: No. Because you're scaring me. You're threatening to kill me and my son.
Deputy: I'll tell you what. You keep smiling; you're on camera.
Woman: You're trying to threaten to kill me. I'm not smiling. You're the one who's (inaudible)
Deputy: Hold that still. I can't see that. ... Is this your car?
Woman: Yes, it is. You're trying to say I stole my own car because you're jealous?
Deputy: I don't think so.
Supervisor: All he needs is your signature. He's only citing you for using your cel phone while you're driving. That's it.
Deputy: Here you go, Ma'am.
Woman: For him being a Mexican racist. What is that name?
Deputy: It's on the citation, Ma'am.
Woman: Here you go, Mexican racist. You're always gonna be a Mexican. You'll never be white, you know that, right? You'll never be white, which is what you really want to be. You want to be white.
Deputy: There you go, dear. Have a good day.
Woman: You want to be white so bad ...
As re the poor cop - patience of a saint. The bitch? A Psycho Harridan from Hell.
R.C.