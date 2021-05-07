© Mintaha Neslihan Eroglu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Woman: ... harassed today because I was going under the speed limit, I was going at 38.



Deputy: Yes, you are, Ma'am. Good morning.



Woman: And the speed limit is 40, and I was going 38, so why are you harassing me?



Deputy: You are correct. I pulled you over because —



Woman: Because you're a murderer. Oh, yes, I started to record because you're a murderer.



Deputy: You can't be on your cell phone while you're driving.



Woman: I wasn't on my phone; I was recording you because you scared me.



Deputy: You can't use your cell phone while you're recording.



Woman: I can record you.



Deputy: May I have your driver's license?



Woman: It's at my apartment.



Deputy: What's your apartment?



Woman: It's at my home. I'm just taking my son to his —



Deputy: Do you have your driver's license?



Woman: I mistakenly left it at home.



Deputy: Do you have a picture of your driver's license?



Woman: Yes, I do.



Deputy: May I have it?



Woman: And can you call your supervisor, please?



Deputy: I already did. He's on his way.



Woman: Good. Because you're a murderer.



Deputy: Okay.



Woman: And so you're giving me a cell phone ticket? Is that why you're harassing me?



Deputy: It's not harassment. I am enforcing the law.



Woman: I have a right to and record the police when they're harassing me.



Deputy: By all means, but you can't do it while you're driving.



Woman: I can — I wasn't — doesn't texting or none of that.



Deputy, referring to the cell phone: Do you have that picture?



Woman: And you scared me and made me think you were going to murder me.



Deputy: Okay, well, I'm sorry you feel that way.



Woman: Well, that's not just a feeling. You're a murderer.



Deputy: Okay. ... Can you zoom in on that for me, dear?



Woman: Sure.



Deputy: Thank you.



Woman: And I'm perfectly legal and I'm a teacher. So there, murderer.



Deputy: Congratulations.



Woman: You're a murderer.



Deputy: ... What's your last name? I can't see that there. If you'd stop shaking -



Woman: Well, here you go, murderer.



Deputy: Zoom in on that for me, ma'am.



Woman: No. Because you're scaring me. You're threatening to kill me and my son.



Deputy: I'll tell you what. You keep smiling; you're on camera.



Woman: You're trying to threaten to kill me. I'm not smiling. You're the one who's (inaudible)



Deputy: Hold that still. I can't see that. ... Is this your car?



Woman: Yes, it is. You're trying to say I stole my own car because you're jealous?



Deputy: I don't think so.

Supervisor: All he needs is your signature. He's only citing you for using your cel phone while you're driving. That's it.



Deputy: Here you go, Ma'am.



Woman: For him being a Mexican racist. What is that name?



Deputy: It's on the citation, Ma'am.



Woman: Here you go, Mexican racist. You're always gonna be a Mexican. You'll never be white, you know that, right? You'll never be white, which is what you really want to be. You want to be white.



Deputy: There you go, dear. Have a good day.



Woman: You want to be white so bad ...

A woman who claimed she was a teacher, driving a white Mercedes-Benz, got stopped by a Latino Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Deputy for using her cell phone while she was driving, then launched into a tirade in which she repeatedly accused him of being a "murderer," then concluded, "Mexican racist. You're always gonna be a Mexican. You'll never be white, you know that, right?"The exchange, caught on video by the deputy's bodycam, went like this as the deputy reached her car:Later, the deputy's supervisor showed up. This exchange followed: