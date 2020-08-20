© Reuters/Carlo Allegri

"They will lose the lifeblood of the revenues they receive from property taxes in Texas. What this does, in [plain] English, is ... defund cities, and cities' ability to operate at all, if they try to defund law enforcement.



"So, Texas is laying down a marker. And that is, whether it be the city of Austin or another city, such actions are not going to be tolerated. In Texas, we embrace law enforcement. We will not accept turning power over to these socialistic forces that seek to abandon the rule of law and abandon the law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe."

Governor of Texas Greg Abbott has issued a stark warning to left-leaning cities in the Lone Star State, saying he will withdraw funding from municipalities that try to defund law enforcement agencies."Texas will defund cities that try to defund their police. We support law enforcement in Texas," Abbott tweeted late on Wednesday.Discussing the issue on Fox News, Governor Abbott accused liberal precincts ofand argued that the violence that's erupted in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, New York, and "cities across the country" in recent months offers proof that defunding the police is a dangerous move.Abbott said that