"Our city is bleeding at this moment. I'm trying to do all I can to stop that bleeding and I'm hoping that, having the funds to launch a citywide joint enforcement team initiative, we can try to stop the bleeding in our city."

Minneapolis, ground zero for the continuing BLM protests, has approved a plan to add more law enforcement personnel to the city's police department for the remainder of 2020, allocating nearly $500,000 to the force.The decision was narrowly passed by the Minneapolis City Council in a 7-6 vote on Friday.who will be helping the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) from November 15 till the end of the year.The idea to bring in reinforcements was floated by the city's police chief, Medaria Arradondo, who revealed that"Our resources are hemorrhaging," Arradondo told the city council on Tuesday.The city's mayor, Jacob Frey, admitted that the police force has faced a mass exodus of officers, with retirement rates growing more than twofold this year."On an annual basis we see somewhere in the range of 40 to 45 officers retire or resign," Frey said. "Now, those numbers are well beyond 100. And it does have an impact."Apart from that,according to the city's officials.On top of the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic,the mayor stated. The city has experiencedMinneapolis has become ground zero for the Black Lives Matter protests that have been gripping the US for several months. In many cities across the country,The protests were triggered by the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old man who perished at the hands of Minneapolis police during a brutal arrest late in May.