Travis Yates is a serving police commander in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He is a doctoral student in Strategic Leadership, a graduate of the FBI National Academy, and the author of "The Courageous Police Leader: A Survival Guide for Combating Cowards, Chaos & Lies".

The nasty words we, the police, get called all the time have now turned into rocks, bottles and gunfire. It's over, America: we are leaving.This is the hardest thing I have written.I grew up in a law enforcement family. My father worked his way up to the rank of Captain at the Fort Smith, Arkansas, Police Department. As a kid I remember going with him on Friday to pick up his check and I was in awe of these super heroes he worked around.My dad sacrificed a lot and so did my late mother. Whether it was the week-long surveillance or wiretap or chasing drug runners across the country, he gave it all for my family and worked plenty of extra details to never let our family be without. Some would call that privilege but where I grew up, it was called hard work.The kids at school thought it was cool what my dad did and while he sometimes asked me if anyone gave me a hard time, they never did. There was respect among all... even the kids in shop class.I didn't grow up wanting to be a cop but one fateful night, as a freshman in college, that all changed.I went on a ride along and my life's journey would never be the same.After four years of college my dad wanted me at an agency that respected that education so I moved to Tulsa (Oklahoma) at 21 years old and never looked back.I didn't know anyone and all I knew was what I saw my dad do, work hard and treat people with respect. I saw a lot of other cops working hard as well and doing all they could to keep the community safe.There used to be a common respect among criminals. If they got caught, they understood you had a job to do but now it's our fault they sit in handcuffs rather than their own personal decisions.With all this talk about racism and racist cops, I've never seen people treated differently because of their race. And while I know that cowards that have never done this job will call me racist for saying it, all I've ever seen was criminal behavior and cops trying to stop it and they didn't give a rip what their skin color was.I've seen cops help and save any type of race, gender or ethnicity you can think of and while that used to mean something, no one cares anymore.I've heard words I never heard before being a cop.Uncle Tom, Cracker, Pig and the N Word just to name a few. I've heard them thousands of times and never once did I see a police officer retaliate.They just took it.Despite that, it's been the greatest opportunity of my life to do this job. I would have recommended it to anyone and I secretly hoped one of my kids would do it one day.They would have been a 4th Generation Cop.The nasty words have now turned into rocks and bottles and gunfire.I've watched it happen to those around me and I have seen the total destruction of their life.This job is a walking time bomb and you could get cancelled or prosecuted on the very next call, even if you do everything right.No profession has to deal with that.I've seen cops risk their own lives when they shouldn't have... just to keep from taking one.They never get the credit that other professions get.Cowards are all around us. From chiefs to sheriffs to politicians, no one has our back.Now, the little we have, we are told they are going to defund us or even abolish us. Citizens with a political agenda will reign over us and all you have to do is wake up and put on a uniform to be a racist.This weekend I received death threats for just doing my job. It would have been outrageous a decade ago and made national news.Now, it's just a Monday.There will be more threats, more accusations of racism and more lies told about us.Those of you that say thank you or buy the occasional meal, it means everything.But those of you that were silent while the slow turning of the knives in our backs happened by thugs and cowards, this is on you.Your belief in hashtags and memes over the truth has and will create an environment in your community that you will never expect.