Consensual incest advocates are rooting for an anonymous New York parent who wants to marry their own adult child Australian Richard Morris, who is pushing to change incest laws in about 60 countries, said he supports the legal push in Manhattan Federal Court and that such behavior between consenting adults "should not be criminalized."He and other advocates have launched about 130 petitions, mostly on change.org, seeking to change incest laws around the world. Most have received little support."We haven't moved any mountains yet," he told The Post.Keith Pullman, who runs the blog Full Marriage Equality , also cheered on the New York lawsuit."It is absurd to say that an adult can't consent to marry their parent. That same adult can be sent to war, take on six or seven figures of debt, operate heavy machinery, be sentenced to death by a federal court, and consent to sex with five strangers (and marriage with one of them) but can't consent to marry someone they love?" he told The Post. "In some of these cases, the genetic parent didn't raise them and they met for the first time two years ago. Allegations of 'grooming' are laughable attempts to deny someone their rights even though it will have no impact on the person objecting."