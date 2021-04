The US ambassador to the United Nations said that white supremacy "is weaved into [the United States'] founding documents and principles" on Wednesday."When we raise issues of equity and justice at the global scale we have to approach them with humility... We have to acknowledge that we are an imperfect union and have been since the beginning and every day we strive to make ourselves more perfect," she said.Thomas-Greenfield recounted of how the Ku Klux Klan would burn crosses on her neighbours' lawns,She also said racism is a problem "of the racist and it is the problem of the society that produces the racist.""That's why the Biden administration has made racial equity a top priority across the entire government and I'm making it a real focus on my tenure at the U.S. mission to the United Nations," she continued.Thomas-Greenfield formerly worked in the Foreign Service for over 30 years, and held an ambassadorship in Liberia from 2008 to 2012 "as well as other roles in Gambia, Nigeria, Switzerland, Pakistan, Jamaica and Kenya," according to Fox News.