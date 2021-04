As with the pushing of anti-Bush forgeries, CBS News continues to push partisan propaganda at the expense of the truth.Rather than cover actual scandals involving Democrat governors and their botched responses to COVID, CBS' "60 Minutes" tried to invent a scandal involving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' distribution of vaccines.It's not that "60 Minutes" couldn't have reported on real scandals involving governors and COVID, if it wanted to. New York's Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a media darling despite his many failures, sent COVID patients into long-term care facilities full of vulnerable people, and then covered it up. California's Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom has imposed draconian lockdown measures that have crushed his state's economy, its schools, and the entire population of the state. He's currently facing a recall attempt from citizens livid at his handling.To protect these men, the Democrat-allied news show instead targeted Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, widely recognized for his leadership during the pandemic. Unlike most political leaders, DeSantis has balanced the health concerns from the pandemic with the public and societal health concerns of harsh lockdowns that destroy economies, children's lives, the ability of people to provide for their families, and the right of people to worship and live their lives.Another part of the conspiracy theory is that despite all evidence to the contrary, DeSantis had personally rammed through a decision to use Publix grocery stores for vaccine distribution. Publix was used to help out with vaccine distribution, "60 Minutes" insinuated, not because they are far and away the most ubiquitous grocery chain in Florida , but because they had given DeSantis a routine political contribution last year, totaling less than 3 percent of what he got in political contributions for February alone . Alfonsi claimed she "obtained" these reports of political contributions, a dramatic word choice for publicly available contribution records.No one claims that Publix did a bad job with the vaccine distribution, or that they inappropriately pocketed the money from the program, which has been widely viewed as successful. Alfonsi's position seems to be that since Publix made a typical contribution to DeSantis, he should have banned the grocery chain's hundreds of pharmacy locations from helping distribute the vaccine to Florida's vulnerable and aging population.He previously responded to the conspiracy theory about Publix by saying that Florida bureaucrats recommended working with Publix and that they were the only pharmacy ready to help with general vaccine distribution, since other large pharmacies were already deployed for other targeted vaccinations:DeSantis already explained on camera that there was no conspiracy and that Publix was one of several pharmacies involved in the effort to get the state vaccinated.There's so much more dishonesty in the "60 Minutes" report. Florida was the first state to prioritize seniors, coming up with innovative ways to reach the population. While as of this morning, all adults 18 years of age and older are eligible for vaccines, for a while those 65-years and older were prioritized.At the time the pod was set up, only 27 percent of seniors in the county had received the vaccine, the fifth-lowest rate of Florida's 67 counties. It also set up a pod at Colony Cove Senior Mobile Home Park. Within a week, the percentage of vaccinated seniors in the county increased to 35 percent. Now, nearly 75 percent of the seniors in the county have been vaccinated.DeSantis's administration says the effort was a success, but they have questions of their own. Spokeswoman Meredith Beatrice asks,Also left out of the "60 Minutes" package was that Florida administered more than 86,000 doses in partnership with churches, a program that drew interest from the Biden administration, so it could emulate it. In addition, Florida has focused on the needy by administering 9,000 doses to people with AIDS, doing door knocking in "underserved communities," partnering with religion groups and AmeriCorps, deploying 14 mobile buses, focusing on farm workers and those working at meat packaging plants, doing pop-up vaccination sites at food banks, establishing a special program for Holocaust survivors, running more than 100 events at mobile home parks, and doing special outreach at low-income housing.As with the pushing of anti-Bush forgeries, CBS News continues to push partisan propaganda at the expense of the truth. It is unclear whether its propaganda will keep its viewers from knowing the truth about Florida's handling of COVID, much less the truth of what has happened in hard lockdown states such as New York and California.Mollie Ziegler Hemingway is a senior editor at The Federalist. She is Senior Journalism Fellow at Hillsdale College and a Fox News contributor. She is the co-author of Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court . Follow her on Twitter at @mzhemingway