President Trump threatened to release an interview he granted 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl ahead of Sunday's airing, suggesting he would expose how "fake and biased" the sitdown was.Trump sat down with the veteran journalist at the White House on Tuesday, which is set to air Sunday, Oct. 25, along with interviews with Vice President Mike Pence, Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden, and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris.The president wants to scoop CBS by sharing his interview before the network does."I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME!" Trump posted on Twitter. "This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about."The president encouraged his Twitter followers to compare interviews with him to interviews with Biden."Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!" Trump tweeted.Sources tell Fox News that Stahl was "extremely hostile" and that she began the interview along the lines of "get ready for some tough questions." Sources say she then "unleashed in a way she would never do to Joe Biden."Trump cut the interview short, a CBS News spokesperson told Fox News, and a scheduled joint "walk and talk" with him and Pence was reportedly scrapped.The CBS News spokesperson said the White House had agreed to tape the interview for archival purposes only.Earlier, Trump called out the 60 Minutes correspondent for not wearing a mask at the White House, sharing a video of a maskless Stahl speaking with two staffers, both of whom were wearing masks."Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come," the president teased after the interview.The CBS News spokesperson said the photo of Stahl without a mask was taken immediately after the interview, and that she had been wearing a mask in the time before the interview.The tweet is likely in reference to the ongoing criticism the Trump administration receives from members of the media for not strictly following CDC guidelines that urge mask-wearing and social-distancing.White House Assistant Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also called out the veteran journalist, accusing her of hypocrisy."This is moments after she criticized me for not wearing a mask while working at my desk," Leavitt tweeted. "Rules for thee but not for me, Lesley?"President Trump has ratcheted up his attacks against the media in recent weeks between the lack of coverage the reports regarding Hunter Biden's emails with Ukrainian business contacts, the controversy surrounding suspended C-SPAN host Steve Scully, who was supposed to moderate the canceled second presidential debate because he admitted to lying about his Twitter account being hacked, and has repeatedly slammed NBC News correspondent and third debate moderator Kristen Welker ahead of Thursday's political showdown.