Zoya Klebanova

Zoya Klebanova became a contributing editor to SOTT.net in 2007 when she woke up to the destructive and psychopathic nature of the Israeli regime, under which she had lived for 20 years. With a background in research, Zoya returned to her native Russia, where she is a licensed veterinary doctor. Her research interests include health, politics, esoterica, high-strangeness, and (real) science.