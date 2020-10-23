"Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS," said the president on social media. "Tonight's anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse! #MAGA"
The video starts with Trump saying he's looking for "fairness" during the interview, as anchor Leslie Stahl preps the president by saying she was going to ask "tough questions." "You don't ask Biden tough questions," said the president. "It's terrible, you know that."
Stahl told the president that the revelations regarding Joe and Hunter Biden from Hunter's laptop "can't be verified."
Trump then responded by asking why not. Stahl replied: "Because it can't be verified." (The contents of the laptop have been verified by law enforcement officials, Fox News and the New York Post.)
At one point, Trump said ""I don't have to discredit you. You've discredited yourself" to Stahl.
When Trump touted his building of the "greatest economy in the history of [The United States], Stahl interrupts to tell him what he said "isn't true, to which Trump responds:
"You wouldn't say that to Biden, what you just said to me. Best unemployment numbers, best employment numbers... Highest stock market price. You wouldn't say that to Biden, what you just said to me... We had the best — everything was the best."
The interview then goes into the ongoing health crisis, where Trump says that cases have increased solely due to the increase in testing being conducted. Trump blames China for "allowing this plague" to go throughout the world.
"We do more testing. If we didn't do testing, cases would be way down. We do more testing than any country in the world, by far. Second is India, with 1.5 billion people. If we did half the testing, we'd have half the cases... Because we do so much testing, the fake news media loves to say cases are up."
A source told CNN that the footage was from immediately after the interview and that Stahl had not yet been able to get her personal belongings, including her mask.