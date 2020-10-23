© CBS 60 Minutes



"You wouldn't say that to Biden, what you just said to me. Best unemployment numbers, best employment numbers... Highest stock market price. You wouldn't say that to Biden, what you just said to me... We had the best — everything was the best."

"We do more testing. If we didn't do testing, cases would be way down. We do more testing than any country in the world, by far. Second is India, with 1.5 billion people. If we did half the testing, we'd have half the cases... Because we do so much testing, the fake news media loves to say cases are up."

President Donald Trump released footage from the CBS 60 Minutes interview after White House chief of staff Mark Meadows saidsaid the president on social media. "Tonight's anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse! #MAGA"The video starts withduring the interview, as anchor Leslie Stahl preps the president by saying"You don't ask Biden tough questions," said the president. "It's terrible, you know that."Stahl told the president that theStahl replied: "Because it can't be verified."At one point, Trump said ""I don't have to discredit you. You've discredited yourself" to Stahl., Stahl interrupts to tell him what he said "isn't true, to which Trump responds:The interview then goes into the ongoing health crisis, whereTrump blames China for "allowing this plague" to go throughout the world.A source told CNN that the footage was from immediately after the interview and that Stahl had not yet been able to get her personal belongings, including her mask.