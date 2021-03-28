Society's Child
Writing music down like Mozart did is 'white hegemony', proposed reform of Oxford's curriculum reportedly claims
RT
Sun, 28 Mar 2021 20:24 UTC
One of the most prestigious universities in the UK plans to overhaul its music courses for undergraduates to steer them away from elements of 'colonialism' and 'white supremacy', the Telegraph reported, citing internal documents. The supposedly problematic parts of the curriculum include the study of musical notation, described as a "colonialist representational system."
Many ways of writing down music have been invented throughout history, but the system developed in Europe in the 17th and 18th centuries laid the foundation for the most used form today. It's not set in stone, of course, and is constantly developed. Alternatives specific to certain instruments and genres exist as well.
Reformists at Oxford believe that teaching notation rooted in the colonial past is a "slap in the face" for some students, according to the newspaper.
Also deemed problematic are skills such as playing the keyboard or conducting orchestras. The proposed change would make learning them optional, since the repertoire used in the process "structurally centres white European music," which causes "students of colour great distress."
The current classical repertoire was criticized for focusing on "white European music from the slave period," so presumably works by Mozart and Beethoven will have a diminished place in a rethought 'decolonized' curriculum. Time may instead be devoted to new topics focusing on musical diversity. Or, as another suggestion proposes, students could be taught about signature pop culture events, including "Dua Lipa's Record Breaking Livestream" and "Artists Demanding Trump Stop Using Their Songs."
The proposed change is meant to address concerns that came to the forefront in the wake of last year's Black Lives Matter protests. Oxford University has already taken some steps to supposedly move it away from the colonialist past, like agreeing to remove a statue of Cecil Rhodes from the Oriel College campus. The Victorian-era diamond magnate and prime minister of the Cape Colony was dubbed the 'father of apartheid' in South Africa for his imperialist beliefs and policies. The fate of the statue is expected to be decided this spring.
Meanwhile, Oxford's All Souls College dropped the name Christopher Codrington, a Barbados-born 17th century colonial governor and slave-owner, from its library. The school refused to remove the statue of Codrington, an All Souls fellow and generous donor, whose money helped build the library.
Reader Comments
This was so serious to the continuation of the university and unexpected, that they recanted pretty quick, (Rhodes' statue remained).
It will be interesting to see the response of these private anonymous donors to this current madness, I'm expecting a massive withdrawal of funding and a quick about turn!
These people have enormous wealth and are keeping a tradition alive, they surely will not tolerate nonsense like this. [Link]
One would think so, but that is demonstrably incorrect. This particular issue pales in comparison to the sheer idiocy of much of the progressive/postmodern/"woke" (among others) issues that they seem to have embraced.
Standards of critical thinking, "common sense", intellectual rigor/integrity, etc., etc., are declining throughout all institutions of "western" society, with educational institutions apparently at the forward edge. Oxford is hardly likely to be an exception.
You may well be right, but I hope that £100 million being withdrawn might swing it, despite declining standards; we'll see....
which causes "students of colour great distress."Well, they can go to one of those 'great' universities in their home countries, then. (And take their fucking 'kin' with 'em; and hell, on their way out, go ahead! let the door hit them on their asses!)
RC