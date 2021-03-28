"If you have this type of mask in stock, we ask that you stop distributing them and keep them in a safe place now."

"We are now verifying whether any of these particular masks remain in our schools and centres. Any unused masks will be returned to our storage depot while we await further directives from the government. Please note, our understanding is that this recall does not apply to recent shipments we have received and does not affect the pediatric (child-sized) masks being distributed to our elementary schools."

One model of mask distributed to Quebec schools and daycares may be dangerous for the lungs as they could contain a potentially toxic material, according to a directive sent out by the provincial government on Friday.a Quebec-based manufacturer.The provincial government, in the directive that was sent by three ministries: education, families and higher education, says:Some daycare educators had been suspicious of these grey and blue masks for a whileRadio-Canada has learned.Health Canada conducted a preliminary risk assessment whichGraphene is a strong, very thin material that is used in fabrication, butPatrick Baillargeon, who is charge of purchasing Quebec's laboratory supplies, warns in a letter thatRadio-Canada has learned these masks werein recent months."We therefore ask all our customers to check if they have any in their possession," writes Baillargeon. At the time of acquisition and distribution, the masks did comply with all the regulations in force, he says.In a letter sent to parents, the Lester B. Pearson school board confirmed having received shipments of the SNN200642 and distributed them within the school earlier in the year. The letter states:In a statement, the English Montreal School Board said the potentially dangerous masks were never distributed to its schools or centres.The Ministry of Families says the T1001 and HSC-HB-DMM models, delivered since December 2020, are compliant and can be used.This is not the first time masks distributed to daycares have been recalled.