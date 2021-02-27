© Anna Shvets from Pexels

Millions of cloth facemasks distributed by the federal government in Belgium in 2020 may contain toxic chemicals according to a newly-leaked report from Sciensano, the Belgian Institute for Public Health.However, due to additional mask sales and delivery efforts by local authorities and private companies,The masksand now an investigation is underway following complaints from rival Belgian mass manufacturers about the possible contamination of the Avrox masks withIf these toxic nanoparticles are indeed found to be present, then Belgians who wore the government-issued masksToxicologists are warning that people who wore the masks"Sooner or later you can ingest these nanoparticles,. They can easily end up in the lungs and blood," toxicologist Alfred Bernard said.Safety concerns were raised at the time the initiative was announced and"These are the first results of the first phase of a study and it is important to interpret them with caution," Sciensano said in a press release following the leak."Based on the current data, it cannot be determined whether these nanoparticles actually come out of the masks and to what extent the users are exposed to them."According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, Belgium has recorded over 763,000 cases of Covid-19 resulting in over 22,000 deaths.