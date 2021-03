About Project Veritas

Project Veritas released a new undercover video today in which Benny Thomas, Facebook's Global Planning Lead, revealed that Facebook has too much power and that government action is not only warranted but necessary to limit the damage the Big Tech giant does to society.KING ZUCK: Facebook Global Planning Lead Reveals Need for Government Intervention: 'The Single Biggest Thing is this Company Needs to be Broken Up'...'No King in the History of the World has been the Ruler of Two Billion People, but Mark Zuckerberg is'Thomas expressed his desire to see Big Tech companies held to account and laid out a vision for how to accomplish that goal."Most people don't understand these things and most people don't think about them -- which is why a lot of sh*t goes down because a lot of people aren't paying attention," Thomas said.Thomas said that Facebook's algorithms are subject to human biases and stressed the importance of fixing the company's algorithms and AI [Artificial Intelligence] sooner rather than later."There's always built-in [algorithmic] bias...Guess what? Human beings wrote that code," he said."We're re-looking at the algorithms, but it's such a massive and complicated thing that it takes time to fix it. Honestly, I think we need to bite the bullet and do it quicker, but you lose a lot of money as well if you do that," he said.Thomas admitted he was part of a Facebook project that pushed to register voters and said he believes Joe Biden benefited from it:Benny Thomas, Facebook Global Planning Lead:Journalist: "Wow. Registering 4.5 million voters."Thomas: "It's a lot."Journalist: "Yeah. I'm pretty sure he [Biden] won that way. What do you think?"Thomas: "Exactly, I think so too."Project Veritas is currently working with multiple Big Tech insiders and encourages others to Be Brave and come forward to expose what is going on behind the scenes. Contact VeritasTips@protonmail.com with information or on Signal 914-653-3110.James O'Keefe established Project Veritas in 2011 as a non-profit journalism enterprise to continue his undercover reporting work. Today, Project Veritas investigates and exposes corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions to achieve a more ethical and transparent society. O'Keefe serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board so that he can continue to lead and teach his fellow journalists, as well as protect and nurture the Project Veritas culture.Project Veritas is a registered 501(c)3 organization. Project Veritas does not advocate specific resolutions to the issues raised through its investigations. Donate now to support our mission.