Society's Child
Facebook global planning lead reveals need for government intervention: 'This company needs to be broken up'
Project Veritas
Mon, 15 Mar 2021 00:01 UTC
KING ZUCK: Facebook Global Planning Lead Reveals Need for Government Intervention: 'The Single Biggest Thing is this Company Needs to be Broken Up'...'No King in the History of the World has been the Ruler of Two Billion People, but Mark Zuckerberg is'
Thomas expressed his desire to see Big Tech companies held to account and laid out a vision for how to accomplish that goal.
"I would break up Facebook, which means I would make less money probably -- but I don't care. Like that's what needs to be done. Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Oculus, WhatsApp -- they all need to be separate companies. It's too much power when they're all one together," he said.
Thomas said he was concerned by the lack of public awareness around Facebook's excessive power. He specifically mentioned the influence Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg exerts over the company.
"Most people don't understand these things and most people don't think about them -- which is why a lot of sh*t goes down because a lot of people aren't paying attention," Thomas said.
"No king in the history of the world has been the ruler of two billion people, but Mark Zuckerberg is -- and he's 36. That's too much for a 36-year-old. You should not have power over two billion people. I just think that's wrong," he said.
"He [Zuckerberg] owns a controlling stake in the company. So, you can't do it the usual way that you do it in corporate, which is the board can just fire you, right? The board can't do that to Zuck. The board can't do that to Larry Page and Sergey Brin [Google] because they own too much of the company. They're too powerful. So, these are not companies anymore. These are countries," he said.
Thomas said that Facebook's algorithms are subject to human biases and stressed the importance of fixing the company's algorithms and AI [Artificial Intelligence] sooner rather than later.
"There's always built-in [algorithmic] bias...Guess what? Human beings wrote that code," he said.
"We're re-looking at the algorithms, but it's such a massive and complicated thing that it takes time to fix it. Honestly, I think we need to bite the bullet and do it quicker, but you lose a lot of money as well if you do that," he said.
"AI [Artificial Intelligence] is essentially evolving to become like human intelligence. Then, it's going to go beyond human intelligence and at that point, humans are expendable...If you ever went to a picnic -- we would not spend one minute thinking about the ants that we stepped on the grass, right? From AI, we will become like those ants...So, I might be killing hundreds of ants when I walk in the park, I don't know, and I don't care. It's not a thing that I care about. We will be like those ants," he said.
Thomas admitted he was part of a Facebook project that pushed to register voters and said he believes Joe Biden benefited from it:
Benny Thomas, Facebook Global Planning Lead: "One of the things I worked on, which made me happy, was a voter registration drive. These are the kinds of things - this is the good side of Facebook. This is the kind of thing that you can only do with a company that has the sheer scale and reach of Facebook. We set ourselves a goal of registering four million new people and we went over that target, we did 4.5 [million]..."
Journalist: "Wow. Registering 4.5 million voters."
Thomas: "It's a lot."
Journalist: "Yeah. I'm pretty sure he [Biden] won that way. What do you think?"
Thomas: "Exactly, I think so too."
Project Veritas is currently working with multiple Big Tech insiders and encourages others to Be Brave and come forward to expose what is going on behind the scenes. Contact VeritasTips@protonmail.com with information or on Signal 914-653-3110.
