CENSORSHIP RISK

India announced new rules on Thursday to regulate content on social media, making Facebook, WhatsApp and others more accountable to legal requests for swift removal of posts and sharing details on the originators of messages.The rules -- part of an effort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalist government to tighten the leash on Big Tech --The new rules issued by the government, called the Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code, will be legally enforceable.TheySocial media firms should be "more responsible and accountable," Ravi Shankar Prasad, the minister for information technology, told reporters in outlining the rules., according to the rules.The government also said. They must also disable within a day any post depicting an individual in a sexual act or conduct, said the rules, a draft copy of which was reported by Reuters on Wednesday.IT minister Prasad also told reporters the rulesFacebook said it welcomed rules that prescribe ways to address challenges on the web. "The details of rules like these matter and we will carefully study the new rules," it said in a statement. Facebook-owned WhatsApp declined to comment."We believe that regulation is beneficial when it safeguards citizen's fundamental rights and reinforces online freedoms," he said in a statement.Tech firms are coming under tighter scrutiny worldwide. Facebook faced a backlash last week from some publishers and politicians after it blocked news feeds in Australia in a dispute with the government over revenue-sharing.That promptedIndia's rules, the government said.Online news media will also be regulated as part of the new rules, with the ministry of information and broadcasting creating an oversight system, the government added.Apar Gupta, the executive director at advocacy Internet Freedom Foundation, said the new rules for digital news media portals and video-streaming platforms posed risks to freedom of speech.he said.