© Project Veritas

Mark Zuckerberg: "Just to clear up one point, my understanding is that these vaccines do not modify your DNA or RNA. So that's just an important point to clarify, if I'm getting anything wrong here of course correct me, but just to make that clear..."



Dr. Anthony Fauci: "No, first of all DNA is inherent in your own nuclear cell. Sticking in anything foreign will ultimately get cleared."



Zuckerberg: "Good, well, I'm glad we cleared that up."

James O'Keefe established Project Veritas in 2011 as a non-profit journalism enterprise to continue his undercover reporting work. Today, Project Veritas investigates and exposes corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions to achieve a more ethical and transparent society. O'Keefe serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board so that he can continue to lead and teach his fellow journalists, as well as protect and nurture the Project Veritas culture.



Project Veritas is a registered 501(c)3 organization. Project Veritas does not advocate specific resolutions to the issues raised through its investigations. Donate now to support our mission.

'I share some caution on this [vaccine] because we just don't know the long-term side effects of basically modifying people's DNA and RNA'Project Veritas released a new video today provided by a brave Facebook insider exposing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's contradictory position when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines.In July of 2020, Zuckerberg said he was worried about the impact a COVID-19 vaccine would have on an individual's DNA and RNA."But I do just want to make sure that I share some caution on this [vaccine] because we just don't know the long-term side effects of basically modifying people's DNA and RNA...basically the ability to produce those antibodies and whether that causes other mutations or other risks downstream. So, there's work on both paths of vaccine development," Zuckerberg said.A few months later, in November, Zuckerberg hosted a public live stream with Dr. Anthony FauciFacebook announced last week that they are "expanding [their] efforts to remove false claims on Facebook and Instagram about COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccines and vaccines in general during the pandemic." In this new policy, Facebook specifically stated that any claims that the vaccine changes an individual's DNA would be removed.Facebook claims the platform allows users to "discuss, debate and share their personal experiences, opinions and views" as it pertains to the pandemic but will remove vaccine concerns that had once been expressed by their own CEO.It is unclear if Facebook still stands by Zuckerberg's concerns in July and whether or not the company would ban this video of Zuckerberg from its platforms because of vaccine policy violations.