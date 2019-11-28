The censorship trick: Limiting content to "authoritative information"

Manufacturers are virtually immune from product liability, so the incentive to develop safer products is much diminished. Manufacturers may even refuse to make available a product believed to be safer, such as monovalent measles vaccine in preference to MMR (measles-mumps-rubella). Consumer refusal is the only incentive to do better.

There are enormous conflicts of interest involving lucrative relationships with vaccine purveyors.

Research into possible vaccine adverse effects is being quashed, as is dissent by professionals.

Vaccines are neither 100% safe nor 100% effective. Nor are they the only available means to control the spread of disease.

This is only the beginning: Facebook will soon ban human opinions on cancer, GMOs, pesticides, fluoride, abortion and politics

"Authoritative" sources are often the most corrupt and misleading sources run by the globalist pharma establishment

Vaccines, for example, are so dangerous that the U.S. government has now paid out nearly $4 billion in awards to families of vaccine-damaged children