The White House has been reaching out to social media companies including Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet Inc's Google about clamping down on COVID misinformation and getting their help to stop it from going viral, a senior administration official said.President Joe Biden, who has raced to curb the pandemic since taking office, has made inoculating Americans one of his top priorities and called the move "a wartime effort." But tackling public fear about taking the vaccine has emerged as a major impediment for the administration.Since the onset of the pandemic, calls from lawmakers asking the companies to tackle the spread of COVID misinformation on their platforms have grown.Biden's chief of staff Ron Klain has previously said the administration will try to work with Silicon Valley on the issue. A source, who has direct knowledge of the White House's efforts, said:The Biden White House is especially trying to make sure such material "does not start trending on such platforms and become a broader movement," the source said, citing the example of theorganized on Facebook through a page that promotes debunked claims about the coronavirus pandemic, masks and immunization,The event illustrated the extent to which social media platforms have become a critical organizing tool for movements such as the anti-vaccine drive, that spread misinformation and disinformation.A growing number of anti-vaccine activists, emboldened by their rising social media following, have helped the movement gain strength in the United States. A report by thein July 2020 foundThe companies have repeatedly vowed to get rid of such material on their platforms but gaps remain in their enforcement efforts.On Thursday, Senator Richard Blumenthal criticized the platforms in a tweet for carrying ads that he said funds and promotes "dangerous conspiracy theories, COVID-19 disinformation and malign foreign propaganda."A Facebook spokeswoman said that the company has reached out to the White House to offer "any assistance we can provide" and has recentlyA Twitter spokesman said the company is "in regular communication with the White House on a number of critical issues including COVID-19 misinformation."Alphabet Inc's Google did not comment on engagement with the White House, instead pointing to a company blog on and how it stops misinformation.The source said the companies "were receptive" as they engaged with the White House. "But it is too soon to say whether or not it translates into lessening the spread of misinformation."There will be more details on how the White House is engaging with the social media companies on this issue in the "next ten days or so", the source added.