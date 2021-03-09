© AP Photo/Ng Han Guan/File Photo/MANILA BULLETIN



Countries weighing launch of 'vaccine passport'

The Chinese version of an international travel health certificate was officially launched on Monday by the Department of Consular Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.A QR code is encrypted to allow authorities to verify the holder's personal information, according to the Ministry.The health certificate is to "facilitate safe and orderly flow of personnel," the country's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a virtual press conference on Sunday.Wang said that in the near future, as more countries agree on mutual recognition of health certificates with China, this international travel health document will play a greater role in promoting the healthy, safe and orderly exchange of transnational personnel, and provide Chinese citizens a solid guarantee when traveling abroad.The certificate, available in both digital and paper forms, is "leading the world" in plans for the so-called vaccine passports, AFP reported.President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on March 1 that the European Commission plans to launch an electronic vaccination passport later this month, when member states can decide whether to go ahead with the plan to recognize each other's vaccination.Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in February that the country is discussing the mutual recognition of vaccine certificates with other countries. Thailand is considering scrapping its 14-day quarantine for foreign visitors with proof of vaccination.Greece has started issuing its citizens digital certificates after they get two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.and will have a number of positive effects, Katherine O'Brien, director of WHO's Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, said on Monday.," said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian the same day. "This will facilitate the issuance of visas, thus making cross-border travel much easier and contributing to the healthy, safe and orderly people-to-people exchanges."