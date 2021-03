© Getty

What we see in Harry and Meghan is the strange, contradictory power of the victim industry.

Brendan O'Neill is editor of spiked and host of the spiked podcast, The Brendan O'Neill Show. Subscribe to the podcast here. And find Brendan on Instagram: @burntoakboy

The Oprah interview was an emotionally manipulative performance designed to consolidate Harry and Meghan's powerWell that was explosive. Even more than had been expected. In their two-hour sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan drove a long knife into the monarchy. They implied that it's a cold, cut-off, racist institution that is so bereft of basic human feeling that it drove a young-ish sensitive woman - Ms Markle - to contemplate suicide.The set-up bordered on nauseating.Then there's the hypocrisy on the privacy question. Harry and Meghan detest the invasive media - they referred to it as a 'monster machine' - and insist they just want a private life. Yet they're constantly revealing all. They've given us minute details about the miscarriage Meghan suffered . In the Oprah chat Meghan opened up about her suicidal thoughts while 'trapped' in the royal family.But there's something else going on, too, something that goes far beyond Harry falling out with his dad or Meghan vs Kate.This internecine clash between the Sussexes and the Palace is really an unspoken civil war between post-Diana New Britain and Old Britain.There is no question that the Oprah interview represents a serious blow to the monarchy. It will badly damage the monarchy's international reputation, which had held up pretty well even during the divorces, scandals and anni horribiles of recent decades. The interview will contribute to the chipping away of the monarchy's sense of mystery.Princess Diana, of course, played a key role. She was a lightning rod for the late 20th-century victory of emotionalism over stoicism. Who can forget the explosion of takes following her death in 1997? From the broadsheet media, academia and Downing Street itself, then inhabited by Tony Blair, the cry went out: Diana represented a New Britain. One that was more in touch with its feelings. One that worshipped at the altar of the self rather than bending the knee to the demanding, stressful call of public duty. Meghan clearly sees herself as continuing the Cult of Diana's work, as heir to the victimology and studied 'authenticity' that Diana came to represent.This is why she namechecked Diana in the Oprah interview. She, together with Harry, of course, aspires to embody the cultural power that was invested in Diana by the new elites. But in an even more intensified form.The Oprah chat came wrapped in blather about Meghan telling 'her truth'.That's the great irony of Harry and Meghan juxtaposing themselves to the monarchy, and being witlessly cheered on by the left for doing so:Power today often comes wrapped in claims of suffering.This is why Meghan's confession of suicidal thoughts was so important. It felt manipulative. It was in essence a declaration of emotional authenticity. Meghan has the right kind of emotional history to inherit the crown of the post-Diana world - that was the message.Even a republican like me can see there is nothing progressive in the current rage against the palace. That there is nothing to celebrate in the shift from a world of self-control and stoicism to one of incessant self-revelation, and from a democratic era in which the power of monarchy had largely been curbed to a new, woke feudalism in which a select few wield extraordinary cultural influence over the rest of us.