In an explosive interview with Oprah, former Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle inspired millions of young girls around the world with the very important message that no matter how rich, famous, and powerful they are, they will always be oppressed."Oppression is inescapable," said Markle, who is married to a prince and worth approximately $50 million. "If you are a woman -- especially a woman of color, oppression will follow you all the days of your life and you will never really be happy."Young girls around the world stood up and cheered at the inspiring message, many of them feeling hope for the first time."Thanks to Meghan Markle, I feel like I too can grow up to be a famous, rich, beautiful oppressed person," said Mikayla White, a 5th-grade girl from Southern California.Markle has promised to continue taking her message of hope to girls everywhere until no one is happy or thankful anymore."It's my true calling," she said.