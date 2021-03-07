© AP Photo/John Raoux



YouTube's ban of former President Donald Trump will be lifted once the risk of political violence recedes, CEO Susan Wojcicki said Thursday."I do want to confirm that we will lift the suspension of the channel ...," Wojcicki said at an event hosted by Atlantic Council, a think tank.She added that Trump's ban won't be lifted soon due to new concerns regarding violence around the U.S. Capitol. "It's pretty clear right now," she said, "that there is still an elevated risk of violence."Wojcicki saidHowever, once Trump's account is reinstated, she said, it could still be permanently removed if it earns two more 'strikes' within 90 days under the company's three-strikes policy.