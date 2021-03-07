Donald Trump
YouTube's ban of former President Donald Trump will be lifted once the risk of political violence recedes, CEO Susan Wojcicki said Thursday.

"I do want to confirm that we will lift the suspension of the channel ... when we determine that the risk of violence has decreased," Wojcicki said at an event hosted by Atlantic Council, a think tank.

She added that Trump's ban won't be lifted soon due to new concerns regarding violence around the U.S. Capitol. "It's pretty clear right now," she said, "that there is still an elevated risk of violence."

Wojcicki said YouTube will evaluate the "risk of violence" by examining factors such as law enforcement readiness levels, government statements, and the level of violent speech on YouTube's own platform.

However, once Trump's account is reinstated, she said, it could still be permanently removed if it earns two more 'strikes' within 90 days under the company's three-strikes policy.