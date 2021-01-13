YouTube has temporarilyafter earlier content violated policies for inciting violence, the company said late on Tuesday.The channel cannot upload for a minimum of seven days - which may be extended, and, Youtube said in a statement. It did not give details about the video that prompted the move."After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence," a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement to CNN."As a result, in accordance with our long-standing strikes system, the channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for a minimum of seven days — which may be extended."The move comes amid a push to combat misinformation and the incitement of violence online, after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building last week trying to halt the certification by Congress of President-elect Joe Biden's election win.Following the riot, social media platforms including Facebook removed Trump's account and Twitter tightened enforcement around misinformation policies. Amazon.com Inc suspended Parler, a social media platform favored by many supporters of Trump, from its web hosting service.Trump, who has challenged the validity of Biden's victory without producing evidence, initially praised his supporters but later condemned the violence.Lawmakers were forced to flee as the building was mobbed by protesters who overwhelmed security forces. Five people died in the violence, including one Capitol Police officer.