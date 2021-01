© Reuters/Mark Blinch/Jonathan Ernst/Monica Almeida



About the Author:

Zachary Leeman is the author of the novel Nigh and journalist who covers art and culture. He has previously written for outlets such as Breitbart, LifeZette, and BizPac Review among others. Follow him on Twitter @WritingLeeman

Joe Biden's calls for "unity" mean nothing to his most public supporters, the liberal celebs who celebrate their victory by spewing vitriol at Donald Trump and his supporters, and who have no intention of stopping anytime soon.If you find yourself hoping Joe Biden's presidency means we can, for better or worse, turn the page on the four years Trump occupied the White House, then you are an optimist whose blinkers are screwed on so tight that oxygen is being cut off from your brain.Watching the reactions to Biden's inauguration and Trump's final hours as president, one would assume the election results were flipped and we were headed into another four years of Trump. CNN's coverage of Trump's final speech as president included anchors blasting him as "small" and obsessing over crowd sizes , the sort of lame-brained analysis that's been signature to the network's brand for years now.Looking to Trump's loudest critics and Biden's biggest supporters in Hollywood also paints a picture that, culturally speaking,'documentary' filmmakerreferring to the absurdity that is Trump's possible impeachment trial in the Senate when he is not even in the White House.Others likehave been just as desperate for Biden's first days in office to be marked by an aggressive push to criminally punish Trump.Other celebs have taken a different approach,with supposedThe truth is the vitriol towards Trump and anyone remotely supportive of conservative principles will not be magically ended by Biden being in office.even if many 'pundits' pretend they are not."F**k Trump, f**k his whole family, f**k anyone that chose to work with him and f**k every single Trump voter. The rest of us need to make sure this never happens again. We've been warned," comedian and tweeted this week.model Chrissy Tiegen, who flew a private jet to Washington DC for the inauguration, added on the big day.Trump remains a convenient boogeyman for the left, andHe will remain victorious and scandal-free in their eyes no matter how much government spending grows, no matter how messy foreign policy gets, no matter the lies he tells because, hey, he's not Trump.Biden's words of "unity" and "healing" are just words becauseThey will support any aggressive moves made by the Senate, Biden's Justice Department, and social media companies to target Trump or his supporters, no matter the consequences, because theirBiden's presidency will not change the tune of the media or the culture. Trump will remain the bad guy and conservatives will pay the price for this. They continue to be the cultural and political enemy in the eyes of the media and Trump critics, which makes so-called "unity" nothing more than a mirage that has already been dispelled by the left's very words.