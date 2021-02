© Capture Odysee

Bill Gates said in an interview broadcast Thursday that social media companies should eventually allow former President Trump back on their platforms after he was banned last month following the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol."I think at some point he probably will be allowed back on and probably should be allowed back on," Gates told CNBC when asked whether he would allow the former president back on social media if he were a Facebook official.Trump was banned from Twitter last month following the siege of the Capitol on Jan. 6 while Congress was certifying President Biden's victory.Gates also told CNBC that "it's weird when you're, you know, saying that the election was stolen without any facts there and how corrosive that is."Trump repeatedly claimed on social media without evidence that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election.His claims and his speech to supporters before the riot led to him being impeached for the second time by the House. He was acquitted by the Senate last weekend.Trump told reporters last month, before Biden's inauguration, that the tech companies are being "divisive" and said it is "very, very bad for our country."