© John Lamparski/Getty Images



son of Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of former U.S. president John F. Kennedy, has been banned from Facebook owned Instagram just days after he penned a comprehensive account of Bill Gates' attempt to monopolise and dominate global food production and public health programs. Kennedy had 800,000 subscribers on the platform, which has said that he was banned for "repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the #coronavirus or #vaccines.It also emerged that just hours before the account was taken down, The Washington Post lobbied Facebook to take action against Kennedy, after he posted a section of a video from the Planet Lockdown movie . The film was made by Catherine Austin Fitts, and seeks toand how they are engineering a system of planetary control. Sections of the movie present arguments thathich can be patented, and has beenKennedy has been outspoken on his opinions regarding vaccines for some time. While Kennedy still remains on Facebook and Twitter, both have pledged to crack down on information relating to claims about vaccines that do not align with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other governmental health authorities'.