Liberal education collective claims asking students to show work is racist.A radical new push to purge math curricula of allegedly racist practices like showing your work and finding the correct answer is bankrolled by one of the nation's most prominent nonprofits: the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.Teach Plus, another group dedicated to creating an antiracist culture in K-12 schools, has received more than $27 million from the Gates Foundation. The group's board members include former Democratic congressman George Miller and Obama-era secretary of education John King Jr. — who is also the president of The Education Trust.WestEd, a nonprofit committed to dismantling "systemic barriers" in schools, has received more than $35 million from the Gates Foundation since 2009. UnboundEd, an organization dedicated to helping teachers "disrupt systemic racism" in the classroom, has received nearly $14 million in grants from the Gates Foundation since 2015.The program also sets monthly goals. In November, educators must review how they "authentically" include minority and multilingual students in math class. In May, teachers will evaluate how they "dismantle power structures in the classroom."The Gates Foundation declined the Washington Free Beacon's request for comment. The organization's K-12 education grantmaking "supports schools in their work to improve student outcomes," particularly for minority and low-income students, according to its website.School districts and state education departments across the country have taken steps to weave critical race theory into K-12 curricula in the wake of last summer's racial justice protests.The North Carolina Board of Education earlier this month approved an updated history curriculum that would teach second graders "how various indigenous, religious, gender, and racial groups advocate for freedom and equality." Fourth-grade students will learn how "revolution, reform, and resistance" shaped North Carolina.