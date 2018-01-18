© AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos gave a far-ranging speech today in Washington at an American Enterprise Institute conference, "Bush-Obama School Reform: Lessons Learned."She announced the death of Common Core, at least in her federal agency.And she touched on a favorite topic, school choice."Choice in education is not when a student picks a different classroom in this building or that building, uses this voucher or that tax-credit scholarship. Choice in education is bigger than that. Those are just mechanisms," she said. "It's about freedom to learn. Freedom to learn differently. Freedom to explore. Freedom to fail, to learn from falling and to get back up and try again. It's freedom to find the best way to learn and grow... to find the exciting and engaging combination that unlocks individual potential."It was a long speech so I have edited it a bit here:By Betsy DeVosTo a casual observer, a classroom today looks scarcely different than what one looked like when I entered the public policy debate thirty years ago...The vast majority of learning environments have remained the same since the industrial revolution, because they were made in its image. Think of your own experience: sit down; don't talk; eyes front. Wait for the bell. Walk to the next class. Repeat. Students were trained for the assembly line then, and they still are today.Our societies and economies have moved beyond the industrial era. But the data tell us education hasn't.Of course there have been many attempts to change the status quo. We've seen valiant efforts to improve education from Republicans and Democrats, liberals, conservatives and everyone in between.That's not a point I make lightly or joyfully. Yes, there have been some minor improvements in a few areas. But we're far from where we need to be. We need to be honest with ourselves. The purpose of today's conversation is to look at the past with 20/20 hindsight, examine what we have done and where it has - or hasn't - led us.With No Child Left Behind, the general consensus among federal policymakers was that greater accountability would lead to better schools. Highlighting America's education woes had become an American pastime, and, they thought, surely if schools were forced to answer for their failures, students would ultimately be better off.President Bush, the "compassionate conservative," and Senator Kennedy, the "liberal lion," both worked together on the law. It said that schools had to meet ambitious goals... or else. Lawmakers mandated that 100 percent of students attain proficiency by 2014. This approach would keep schools accountable and ultimately graduate more and better-educated students, they believed.Where the Bush administration emphasized NCLB's stick, the Obama administration focused on carrots. They recognized that states would not be able to legitimately meet the NCLB's strict standards. Secretary Duncan testified that 82 percent of the nation's schools would likely fail to meet the law's requirements - thus subjecting them to crippling sanctions.The Obama administration dangled billions of dollars through the "Race to the Top" competition, and the grant-making process not so subtly encouraged states to adopt the Common Core State Standards. With a price tag of nearly four and a half billion dollars, it was billed as the "largest-ever federal investment in school reform." Later, the Department would give states a waiver from NCLB's requirements so long as they adopted the Obama administration's preferred policies - essentially making law while Congress negotiated the reauthorization of ESEA.On a parallel track, the Obama administration's School Improvement Grants sought to fix targeted schools by injecting them with cash. The total cost of that effort was seven billion dollars.