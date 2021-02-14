The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) recently encouraged teachers to register for training that encourages "ethnomathematics" and argues, among other things, that White supremacy manifests itself in the focus on finding the right answer.How can mathematics possibly be racist?
An ODE newsletter sent last week advertises a Feb. 21 "Pathway to Math Equity Micro-Course," which is designed for middle school teachers to make use of a toolkit for "dismantling racism in mathematics."
Part of the toolkit includes a list of ways "white supremacy culture" allegedly "infiltrates math classrooms." Those include "the focus is on getting the 'right' answer," students being "required to 'show their work,'" and other alleged manifestations.I think that failing to do one's homework and study for tests is racist. Of course, we all know what groups such attacks on "objectivity" and "getting the right answer" are intended to benefit:
"The concept of mathematics being purely objective is unequivocally false, and teaching it is even much less so," the document for the "Equitable Math" toolkit reads. "Upholding the idea that there are always right and wrong answers perpetuate objectivity as well as fear of open conflict."
ODE Communications Director Marc Siegel also defended the "Equitable Math" educational program, saying it "helps educators learn key tools for engagement, develop strategies to improve equitable outcomes for Black, Latinx, and multilingual students, and join communities of practice."Liberals believe that scientific and mathematical talent are distributed unequally among the races, with Asians being well-endowed in those areas, and blacks below average. Therefore, it is appropriate to discriminate against Asians and to lower standards for blacks-e.g., by pretending that it is unimportant to get the right answer to a math problem.
Are they right? I doubt it. Shelby Steele made the opposite case in an interview in yesterday's Wall Street Journal:
[Steele] points to affirmative action and diversity — "the whole movement designed to compensate for the fact that blacks were behind" — and says that blacks today have worse indices relative to whites in education, income levels, marriage and divorce, or "any socioeconomic measure that you want to look at" than they did 60 years ago.I suppose it would be possible to come up with a better plan to destroy black academic performance than by telling black students not to worry about getting the right answer to a math problem, but I can't think what it would be.
"It's inconceivable," says Mr. Steele, "that blacks are competitive in universities today." In the 1950s, by contrast, they matriculated with slightly lower grade-point averages than whites and graduated with GPAs slightly higher than whites. "Nobody gave them anything," Mr. Steele affirms. "They didn't want them in universities then. We would never put our race on an application, because it would be used against us. The minute we started to get all these handouts from guilty America in the civil-rights era, we entered this uninterrupted decline."
John H. Hinderaker practiced law for 41 years, enjoying a nationwide litigation practice. He retired from the practice of law at the end of 2015, and is now President of Center of the American Experiment, a think tank headquartered in Minnesota. He was repeatedly listed in The Best Lawyers in America and was recognized as Minnesota's Super Lawyer of the Year for 2005.
Comment:
Fox News reports: