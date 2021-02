© Twitter / @FreeFireNewsWi1

An 'educational' YouTube channel targeting children has released a creepy video warning its young viewers that the world would become a much worse place if Microsoft founder Bill Gates and other billionaires disappeared.In the bizarre video titled 'What if Bill Gates Disappeared?' and labeled with the hashtags #kids, #children, and #education, the narrator cautions that if Gates disappeared, "a highly respected billionaire will be missed by many."The strange video appeared on the child-targeted 'AumSum Time' channel - previously known as 'Smart Learning for All' - which has over two million subscribers and nearly 600 million total views spread across all of its videos. According to LinkedIn , the channel is based in India and was founded by Chinmay Shah.Other videos on the YouTube channel are equally as creepy and bizarre. In 'What if Elon Musk Disappeared?' the channel claimed that the disappearance of the world's richest man would somehow make the world "poorer," showing cartoon men around the world with empty bowls. If Musk disappeared, the video added, he would also "be sorely missed by his millions of followers worldwide."