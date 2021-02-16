Society's Child
Kids YouTube channel warns world would suffer if Bill Gates 'disappeared' in BIZARRE VIDEO praising 'respected billionaire'
RT
Mon, 15 Feb 2021 14:34 UTC
In the bizarre video titled 'What if Bill Gates Disappeared?' and labeled with the hashtags #kids, #children, and #education, the narrator cautions that if Gates disappeared, "a highly respected billionaire will be missed by many."
Released in January, but only gaining attention in recent days, the animation shows two cartoon men labeled as 'Clean Energy' and 'Doctors Association', crying after the cartoon Gates disappears and stops giving them stacks of cash.
The video goes on to warn that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the "largest private charitable foundation worldwide" and that if he disappeared, "philanthropy will take a big hit." It added that if Gates were to vanish, other billionaires might also stop giving money to charity.
Gates' disappearance could also lead to "climate conservation efforts" taking a "hit," and "fossil fuels might make a comeback," the narrator says. He then concludes somberly that Warren Buffett, the famous American investor and fellow billionaire, would "dearly miss his best friend." A cartoon Buffett is seen sitting on a bench and sobbing.
The strange video appeared on the child-targeted 'AumSum Time' channel - previously known as 'Smart Learning for All' - which has over two million subscribers and nearly 600 million total views spread across all of its videos. According to LinkedIn, the channel is based in India and was founded by Chinmay Shah.
Though comments are disabled on AumSum's YouTube content, users on Twitter called the Gates video "ultra creepy" and "outrageous." Conservative political commentator Paul Joseph Watson commented sarcastically that the video seemed "perfectly normal."
Other videos on the YouTube channel are equally as creepy and bizarre. In 'What if Elon Musk Disappeared?' the channel claimed that the disappearance of the world's richest man would somehow make the world "poorer," showing cartoon men around the world with empty bowls. If Musk disappeared, the video added, he would also "be sorely missed by his millions of followers worldwide."
In another video from the channel titled, 'What if Russia Disappeared?' the narrator claimed that "if Russia disappeared, peace may finally get a chance," noting that Russia is the world's second-largest arms exporter. Notably, while the United States is the largest exporter of arms, this got no mention in the video asking what would happen if the US suddenly vanished.
Comment: The funny thing about this blatant propaganda for children is that it's the same propaganda their parents are getting from the mainstream media, just without the cartoons.
See also:
- Bill Gates, who predicted the pandemic, names next two monster disasters that could shake our world
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. banned from Instagram days after outlining Bill Gates' global domination efforts
- 'How To Avoid Climate Disaster', the Bill Gates way
- Bill Gates calls for global alert system and 'pandemic fire squads' for post-Covid-19 world
- Bill Gates wants to 'cover the sun' to help counter global warming
- Bill Gates hints that social media firms should censor 'evil' conspiracies about him and Fauci
- Bill Gates buying up huge amount of farmland while 'Great Reset' tells Americans future is no private property
- Bill Gates joins bidding war to buy the world's largest private jet operator one month before he releases his book preaching about climate change
Reader Comments
His first name says it all- Elon (אֵילוֹן in Hebrew), is a masculine first name, or Jewish surname, which means "tree" or "oak tree" in the Hebrew language. His company Tesla overtook Volkswagen Group (this car manufacturing conglomerate comprises not only VW but also Audi, Seat, Skoda, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati etc..) as the world's second most valuable carmaker with a market value of $106 billion, $7 billion more than its German rival. Let that just sink in for a moment. How can an ordinary company Tesla that sold only 367,500 vehicles last year be more valuable than VW Group that delivered almost 11 million vehicles last year, 30 times more than Tesla? This is only possible if you have connections to the richest Jewish Hedge Fund Managers who would all come on board to purchase your stock, thereby artificially creating high demand and propping up it’s value on the stock market. Tesla share price has gone up 1000% in the last year, yet year to year car sales have remained unchanged.
Meanwhile the parasites are busy transferring publicly funded technology to their PRIVATE straw-man, think NASA, and make it look like he invented it all in his garage, pure bullshit.
Humans today are plagued by centuries of incestuous, inbred thinking and various gross material fabrications of that same ilk.
The beat goes on.
And on.
This we somehow call, 'the survival of the fittest'....pity the poor children!
The next generation!
Strange days, awful times, these are.
Tragedy, ravishment and ongoing brutal savage enterprise and cover-up above all.
Educate them.
ned,
out
They tell you the truth straight to your face - just not in conversional language.