The Dan David Foundation, which is based at Tel Aviv University, said on Monday that Fauci has won the prize for "courageously defending science in the face of uninformed opposition during the challenging COVID crisis," the Seattle Times reported.
"As the COVID-19 pandemic unraveled, [Fauci] leveraged his considerable communication skills to address people gripped by fear and anxiety and worked relentlessly to inform individuals in the United States and elsewhere about the public health measures essential for containing the pandemic's spread," the foundation's awards committee said.
Comment: Some would argue that the statements made by Fauci are largely responsible for causing the "fear and anxiety".
Fauci has been at the forefront of the pandemic as he worked with former President Trump and President Biden to protect the country from the coronavirus.
Since the pandemic began, Fauci has become one of the most trusted voices on the pandemic, informing the public about the importance of masks and social distancing as well as coming up with plans for the coronavirus vaccine to be administered.
Fauci recently said that by April anyone who wants a vaccine should be able to get one. Currently, only those who are older and front-line workers are eligible for the vaccine.
He's also addressed reopening schools, saying that vaccines aren't a requirement to reopen, but the stimulus bill needs to be passed so schools have the resources needed to safely open.
The award is not only for his work with the coronavirus but also for his work on HIV and AIDS research.
Comment: It makes sense that a foundation based in Israel and (and very likely supported and directed by the government) would come out to champion Fauci's position on the virus given the middle eastern nation's hard-line approach to "treating" the disease: