More than 40 percent of Britons are struggling financially or suffering poor health, a sharp increase from last year driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday.Having just one of the characteristics puts a consumer at greater risk of harm, the FCA said in the latest findings of its regular Financial Lives survey.The survey contacted 16,000 people between August 2019 and February 2020, with a follow up survey of 22,000 people in October last year."The pain is not being shared equally with a higher than average proportion of younger and BAME adults becoming vulnerable since March," said Nisha Arora, the FCA's director of consumer and retail policy.To ease the financial pain of COVID-19, which caused the worst economic slump in 300 years, the government told banks to offer payment "holidays" lasting many months on mortgages, credit cards and other forms of credit.The expiry of relief measures this year is likely to trigger more financial difficulties for people, with Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods warning last week that the worst was yet to come for banks, which had provided the measures.Finance minister Rishi Sunak is under pressure to do more to protect the economy and fund the fight against COVID-19 in his March 3 budget, having already increased spending and cut taxes by over 280 billion pounds ($385 billion).