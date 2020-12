© REUTERS / Eddie Keogh

Neil Clark is a journalist, writer, broadcaster and blogger. His award winning blog can be found at www.neilclark66.blogspot.com. He tweets on politics and world affairs @NeilClark66

A new study highlights worrying levels of destitution in Britain, with the situation worsening. But it's no accident: lockdowns and The Great Reset are the latest stage in an elite-friendly project shovelling wealth ever upwards.In his books The Trap and The Response , Goldsmith predicted that GATT and global free trade would create unemployment and poverty in the industrialised world, while ravaging the third world.And, of course, that's exactly what's happened.The report cites "inadequate benefit levels and debt deductions" as the "key drivers" of destitution, but it's important to see the bigger picture.What's pushed millions into poverty - in Britain, and in many other countries too - is a shift from a majoritarian economic system to a minoritarian one.This shift began in the late seventies and early eighties and accelerated greatly following the fall of communism and socialism in eastern Europe, which meant there was no competing system to the rule of money power.The World Bank - which has promoted turbo-globalisation - claims that the number of people living under extreme poverty fell by around 25 percent between 1981 and 2005, but"Still more bad news is the sheer number of people living on the scarcely generous PPP $2.50 a day, almost 3 billion by 2010, more than 40% of the world's population," Hunter Wade continues in the essay Growth, Inequality and Poverty in Global Political Economy. He distinguishes between the first two waves of globalization, in the late 19th century and the 20th century post-war decades up to around 1980, and the waves of globalization which followed.The first two waves constituted relatively benign 'trade globalisation' with 'immobile production.' These waves, taken in tandem with government policies which favoured the majority of people, helped to reduce inequalities and poverty. In fact, by the mid-1970s inequality had fallen to historically low levels.An absolutely damning 2018 report by the United Nations' Poverty Envoy Philip Alston found that 1.5 million Britons were destitute and "unable to afford basic essentials." It declared, "For almost one in every two children to be poor in the twenty-first century Britain is not just a disgrace, but a social calamity and an economic disaster, all rolled into one."Rather than something that's come from nowhere,"You'll own nothing and you'll be happy," said a recent WEF video predicting what the world will look like in 2030 told us. The message is clear: we will own nothing, because they - the transnational power elites who meet each year in Davos - will own everything. But I doubt very much that we will be happy in our new impoverished servitude.