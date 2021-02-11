© picture alliance via Getty Images

"We want the world to know that our cousin Lillian was one of the Aunt Jemima's and she made an honest living. We would ask that you reconsider just wiping all that away."

PepsiCo erases an African-American icon to satiate the woke mob.PepsiCo has officially renamed its Aunt Jemima line of products to 'Pearl Milling Company', prompting many to ridicule the move as a hollow gesture to satiate the woke mob.The corporation's Quaker Oats subsidiary announced that the Aunt Jemima pancake and syrup line would soon be retired in June and re-branded despite having already been changed years ago to "remove racial stereotypes.""Throughout the effort that led to the new Pearl Milling Company name, Quaker worked with consumers, employees, external cultural and subject-matter experts, and diverse agency partners to gather broad perspectives and ensure the new brand was developed with inclusivity in mind," the company said in a statement."She was considered a hero in Hawkins, and we are proud of that. We do not want that history erased," Harris added.According to Harris, Richard "made an honest living out of it for a number of years" by touring around Texas during a time when it was difficult for black women to get jobs.So in erasing Aunt Jemima to please the insatiable woke mob,So woke!