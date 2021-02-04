According to the satellites, the global lower troposphere cooled rapidly during the past two months (Dec + Jan). Mid-latitude cooling is only intensifying-further during February as record-breaking polar blasts are about to descend into North America, Europe, and Asia simultaneously:
Low solar activity is weakening the jet streams, reverting their usual tight ZONAL flows to unusually wavy MERIDIONAL ones. This reduction in energy is effectively "buckling" those bands of fast-flowing air, with the upshot (in the NH) being the transportation of tropical warmth anomalously-far north, and, conversely, the sinking of polar cold unusually-far south.
North America
Following the record cold and snow that recently buffeted the Northeast, Midwest, and West, North America is now on course for something widespread truly historic.
"Arctic Air is About to Bring Dangerously Cold Temps," reads one mainstream headline; "Arctic Blast Will Bring a Deep Freeze From Chicago to New York," exclaims another. The MSM is all-too happy to toss out click-bait headlines, but rarely do they delve into the science-that is, other than to regurgitation tired li(n)es such as "climate change means more extreme weather events" and the dogmatic contradiction "global warming will deliver more cold and snow".
Central and Western Canada has been feeling the global warming goodness for the past few days, but as of Friday, Feb. 5 bitter cold will begin descending into the United States, and by next Monday/Tuesday the majority of the country will see itself engulfed:
As visualized below, North America is set to receive something of a wintry burial over the coming weeks, accumlations only adding to the record volumes of snow seen over the past few days and weeks, such as Philly recording 4 straight days of snow for just the 4th time ever, New York suffering its biggest snowstorm in at least 50 years, and a 122-year-old snow record broken in New Jersey-to name just three.
Europe
The story is the same for Europe, particularly northern, central and western regions. Again, by Tuesday, Feb. 9 vast areas will begin being suffering temperature departures some 8C to 20C below the winter average:
And while the UK Met Office continues to bleat its ridiculous claims that snow in Britain will be a thing of the past by 2040-2060, blizzards have been buffeting the nation over recent days and weeks — rare avalanche warnings have been issued in Scotland, and the snow and ice is causing mass disruption to the country's vaccine rollout (no comment).
And looking ahead, there is A LOT more where they came from with the Met Office themselves issuing warnings of dangerous blizzards and power outages this weekend:
Asia
Asia has been struggling with its own Big Freeze since early December, 2020.
In that time the continent has experienced some of the coldest temperatures ever recorded in the Northern Hemisphere, and as result LNG prices have risen to record highs, as have Chinese vegetable prices, while 100+ people have now been killed in Japan alone during snow-clearing operations.
The brutal chill, unfortunately, isn't expected to lift anytime soon during what many regions have already dubbed their "most extreme winter on record".
Southern Hemisphere
"Summer" temperatures across the much of the southern hemisphere have held below average of late.
And looking ahead, Australia, South America, and Africa will all, for the large part, continue to suffer anomalously cool temps:
The "Grand Solar Minimum" appears to have progressed through the stages of hypothesis, theory and forecast to REALITY: it is here, and it will impact all of us whether the mainstream chooses to inform us or not.
Reject all claims of "settled science" and "consensus"-there are no such things.
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as "the weakest of the past 200 years", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
