Temperatures on planet Earth have plummeted in line with the great conjunction, the ongoing magnetic reversal/excursion, and the ever-intensifying Grand Solar Minimum — the time to prepare is now: grow your own.
Since its February 2020 high of 0.76C, the UAH Satellite-Based Temperature of the Global Lower Atmosphere has plunged by almost half a degree Celsius to just 0.27C above baseline in December 2020 (the latest data-point).
Looking at the Sun, the cycles, the past, and the graphs, it is reasonable to assume that there is only one way from here, and that's down.
Sunspots (a good barometer for solar activity) were missing through most of 2020, and despite a violent uptick around the beginning of the third quarter, the magnetic signature of this cycle always appeared weak. And indeed, this uptick has proved brief as today, Jan 4, 2021, the Earth-facing solar disc is once again blank, there are zero sunspots:
It began bottoming-out back in late 2017, and only "officially" came to an end in Dec-2019 (I say "officially" because Solar Minimum conditions actually prevailed until the third quarter of 2020-as pointed out above). The Minima has since entered the books as the longest and deepest of the past 100+ years.
In addition, and as David Mauriello from the ORP explains, the gas giants have everything to do with the cooling/warming of the planet, on 30-year strokes via the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (among other forcings). The great conjunction -combined with the magnetic reversal/excursion and the Grand Solar Minimum- means we've just hit the down-stroke, warns Mauriello, "and it's down, down, down from here," he says, adding in no uncertain terms that "the next ice age has just started".
From November 2020 to December 2020, the global average temperature (if you believe such a thing can be measured) plunged from 0.53C above baseline to just 0.27C above baseline — the sharp drop is clearly visible in the UAH chart (shown again below), and it marks the sixth largest drop in the datasets 504-month history.
Also worth noting is that this drop takes into account a warming Arctic -a phenomenon expected during bouts of global cooling (NASA)- and breaking down the numbers, the Arctic once again had the largest regional departure from the 30 year (1981-2010) average, at +0.59C.
Why is North America Immune To Global Warming?
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow.
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as "the weakest of the past 200 years", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse's reach: Twitter are purging followers while Facebook are labeling posts as "false" and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions.
Be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email (the box is located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile).
And/or become a Patron, by clicking here: patreon.com/join/electroverse, and/or consider "allowing ads" for www.electroverse.net if you use a blocker.
The site receives ZERO funding, and never has. So any way you can, help us spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.
Comment: See also: