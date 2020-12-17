Over 72 hours, a record 2.17 metres of snow fell in Minakami,

© Kyodo



Japan deployed the military on Thursday (Dec 17) to help residents trapped by record snowfall that has blanketed parts of the country, within the north and west.Prime minister Yoshihide Suga called an emergency cabinet meeting and urged the public to be cautious, as local mediaconnecting Tokyo to Niigata in the north.Gunma prefecture, reports said, while Yuzawa in Niigata prefecture — famous for skiing — got a record 1.8 metres of snow on Thursday morning.Snow also fell in the temple city of Kyoto, producing images of delicate pagodas and famed shrines dusted with flakes that delighted social media.We are trying our best to rescue drivers and passengers... we are ready to continue our operation through the night," he said.He said a dozen people had been injured in snow-related accidents in Niigata in the last two days.Japan's Meteorological Agency said the storm was forecast to weaken temporarily but more snow was expected for the region over the weekend.Source: AFP