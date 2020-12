Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse's reach: Twitter are purging followers while Facebook are labeling posts as "false" and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions.



Record-breaking cold has swept large swathes of the planet of late: fromto; fromto; and fromto, unprecedented lows have been rewriting the record books.Currently in Russia, an immense mass of debilitating cold is gripping 80+ percent of the 17.1 million km² transcontinental nation, cold that is only set to expand and intensify as the holiday season nears.Temperatures across central and eastern areas have plunged more thanbelow the seasonal average as Arctic air rides anomalously-far south on the back of a weak and wavy Meridional jet stream flow. In Russia in particular, 20C below the seasonal average is not to be taken lightly. The mercury is challenging lows ofand even, some of the coldest temperatures ever recorded in the Northern Hemisphere.As touched on above, theis engulfing a huge area.AGW-destroying cold is stretching from far easternthrough all of central/eastern, across, throughand arching down and clipping the U.S. state ofAir temps above the north Pacific are also well-below the norm.To boot, record-smashing Decemberis accompanying the cold.On example iswhich just busted its all-time Dec. 19 record:Another example is, with its 7+feet of pow-pow in just 72 hours:In fact, regions that have recently suffered record-busting snow are numerous and also include, the, and. And looking forward, there's much more where that came from, according to the latest GFS runs:In addition, much of thehasn't escaped the chill.is also experiencing well-below average temperatures:All this exceptional and unprecedented cold has seen global average temperatures take a nosedive.According to the Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine, today, Dec. 22, our World is running at justabove the 1979-2000 average-hardly signs of the impending heat-induced catastrophe we've been warned of for the past 4 decades.......it actually could represent quite the opposite:Theare returning, the mid-latitudes arein line with historically low solar activity cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays , and a meridional jet stream flow Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as " the weakest of the past 200 years ", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and