Even in the face of such insurmountable odds, the powers-that-be are continuing to push their anthropogenic global warming narrative.
Record-breaking cold has swept large swathes of the planet of late: from Alaska to the Alps; from India to Iceland; and from Australia to Russia, unprecedented lows have been rewriting the record books.
Currently in Russia, an immense mass of debilitating cold is gripping 80+ percent of the 17.1 million km² transcontinental nation, cold that is only set to expand and intensify as the holiday season nears.
Temperatures across central and eastern areas have plunged more than 20C below the seasonal average as Arctic air rides anomalously-far south on the back of a weak and wavy Meridional jet stream flow. In Russia in particular, 20C below the seasonal average is not to be taken lightly. The mercury is challenging lows of -50C (-58F) and even -60C (-76F), some of the coldest temperatures ever recorded in the Northern Hemisphere.
RECAP: The Changing Jet Stream and Global Cooling
As touched on above, the big freeze is engulfing a huge area.
AGW-destroying cold is stretching from far eastern Kazakhstan through all of central/eastern Russia, across Alaska, through Canada and arching down and clipping the U.S. state of Florida.
Air temps above the north Pacific are also well-below the norm.
To boot, record-smashing December snowfall is accompanying the cold.
On example is Anchorage, Alaska which just busted its all-time Dec. 19 record:
Another example is Japan, with its 7+feet of pow-pow in just 72 hours:
Record-Smashing Snowfall Buries Japan: 1,100+ Cars Stranded, 10,000+ Blackouts
In fact, regions that have recently suffered record-busting snow are numerous and also include Iceland, the Alps, Canada, the United States, Russia, and southern Asia. And looking forward, there's much more where that came from, according to the latest GFS runs:
Australia is also experiencing well-below average temperatures:
According to the Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine, today, Dec. 22, our World is running at just 0.2C above the 1979-2000 average-hardly signs of the impending heat-induced catastrophe we've been warned of for the past 4 decades...
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes areREFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow.
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as "the weakest of the past 200 years", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
