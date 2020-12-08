Earth Changes
Historic levels of snow falls in parts of the Alps - up to 3 meters, with another meter forecast
Planetski
Mon, 07 Dec 2020 11:53 UTC
Winter has struck with a vengeance in some parts of the Dolomites in Italy and in southern Austria.
Here is the snow coming down in Madonna di Campiglio:
weathertoski.
Other forecasters predict over 1m.
Here was the scene over the weekend in the Tirol in Austria.
It is of course not much use for us skiers and snowboarders as the ski resorts remain closed in both countries.
Resorts in Austria are allowed to open on December 24th and this storm will have set some of them up very nicely.
The resorts with the most snow from this storm include those in Carinthia (Nassfeld), and East Tirol (Lienz-Zetterfeld), while Obergurgl in the Tirol has reported 1m of fresh snow.
One of our regular readers, Toby Fishel, is a ski instructor in the Tirol.
He skinned up to make a few turns in the fresh snow.
She lives in the Isere region of the French Alps.
"I did ski touring yesterday in Vercors and it was just amazing with sweet deep snow," said Nadine.
And she sent us these pictures to prove her point.
There has been the first avalanche death in Switzerland in the heavy snowfall.
A skier has died near Engelberg in central Switzerland after being caught in an avalanche.
The person was in a group of five skiing off piste.
Two managed to free themselves and called the rescue services.
The 23-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
There are avalanche warnings of 3 and 4 across parts of Switzerland.
A statement from the International Ski Federation said there was a "high danger of avalanches" in St Moritz due to the unrelenting snowfall.
Fears over potential avalanches in St Moritz led FIS to call off two women's super-G races at the weekend.
There has been some flooding at lower levels with power lines down in places.
The regions of Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, has been hit by severe floods and heavy snow.
On Sunday, about 60 families were evacuated in the vicinity of Modena, in the Emilia-Romagna region, as the Panaro river burst its banks.
Firefighters in northern Italy have reacted to more than 2,200 incidents in the past 48- hours.
And lets not forget the Pyrenees.
Thanks SOTT, Merry Christmas! 🎉💯❤️
"It's only when you are in desperate straits and unconscious that medical professionals are allowed to step in and make decisions "for you". I...
Don't know if it's true, and perhaps it's recent enough to not have made the news: SOTTfolk: Here's something scary: 1) In Brazil, in 1987, there...
Could we please have the like button back?
Agreed, good article. Interesting how so many regular vaxxers are skeptical of getting this vaccine, like some part of them knows better.
View more videos: Winter storm dumps up to 2 meters of snowfall in the Alps causing problems, with another meter forecast