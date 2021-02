Mikhaila Peterson told The Post Millennial that "we were misrepresented in a very disturbing way and that's causing serious stress to our family."Dr. Jordan B. Peterson has been recently making his return to the spotlight, following a tragic year of fighting multiple health issues. As a result of his upcoming book, he has been the subject of a number of interviews and some are seemingly more fair than others. The Times Titled "Jordan Peterson on his depression, drug dependency and Russian rehab hell," the Times has gone out of its way to paint an inaccurate picture of Dr. Peterson and his family. Mikhaila Peterson was also interviewed by the Times. She told The Post Millennial that "we were misrepresented in a very disturbing way and that's causing serious stress to our family."The context of the interview surrounds Dr. Peterson's year long hiatus. Following his wife's Kidney Cancer diagnosis, Dr. Peterson had a paradoxical reaction to benzodiazepines. This subsequently led to akathisia, a condition in which one is unable to stop moving. Western medicine had seemingly failed Dr. Peterson and his daughter opted to fly him to Russia, where he went into an induced coma. The recovery started then.Dr. Peterson still faces challenges regarding his recovery but is slowly beginning to regain his health and move on. He is now in the process of promoting his new book Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life.One such Twitter user named Rob Henderson, points out parts of the interview transcript, which are inaccurate.His symptoms were later found to be a side effect of medication. Based off the unedited recording, the framing of the piece is clearly misleading.