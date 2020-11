© YouTube / Jordan B Peterson

Penguin Random House employees were sent into a tizzy by the firm's decision to publish Canadian professor Jordan Peterson's new book, prompting a meeting where staffers reportedly cried and demanded that the tome be cancelled.The emotional in-house "town hall" was held Monday, after it came to light that the publishing giant is handling Peterson's new book, due out in March 2021. book , called "Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life." Peterson, a clinical psychologist, has a largely non-partisan message of personal freedom and personal responsibility, but he has been branded a right-wing extremist for his popularity among conservatives.Cambridge University last year rescinded its offer of a visiting fellowship to Peterson because of pressure from faculty and students, and protesters have tried to block or disrupt his speaking engagements.Penguin Random House, which held its employee meeting immediately following its announcement of Peterson's new book, said in a statement Tuesday that it's open to hearing employee feedback and welcomes an anonymous feedback channel that was set up by staffers. But the company added, "We remain committed to publishing a range of voices and viewpoints."News of the unhinged reaction at least provided comic relief on Twitter. "Hahahaha, best story of the day," journalist Barrett Wilson said. Australian journalist Rita Panahi stopped at "Hahahaha."