© REUTERS / Mike Blake

The animal rights group PETA, famous for its shock-tactics publicity stunts, has implied that all non-vegans have something Klanish in them, denouncing meat-eaters as "human supremacists." It certainly caught attention."Eating animals is speciesist," People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said on its Twitter account on Wednesday, adding thatSome responses, while equally mocking in nature, were less blunt. One commenter wondered if believing that all species - hopefully, excluding their own - were equal on a plate made them not a speciesist. Another asked if hating humans gave them a free pass.Reactions to the apparent racism bait were interestingly almost - but not entirely - absent in replies to PETA's original post.PETA is notorious for stirring controversy and thus drawing attention to its cause. Last July, it posted a photo of a dissected cat head, comparing the image to the then-trending "realistic cake" meme. In 2019, it slammed the much-loved Australian environmentalist and TV personality Steve Irwin, saying among other things that his 2006 death happened because he was "harassing a ray." Irwin died after a stingray barb pierced his heart.