PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) originally published a blog post titled 'Why cow's milk is the perfect drink for white supremacists' last year.
The animal rights group renewed that claim on Friday when it tweeted a link to its post again.
The group urged people to drink dairy-free alternatives, as dairy products are 'linked to developing heart disease as well as prostate, breast, and ovarian cancer'.
If readers needed another reason to 'ditch dairy,' PETA said the dairy industry inflicts extreme violence, like rape, on other living beings.
Dairy cows, like other mammals, only produce milk during and after pregnancy. In order to maintain production, cows on dairy farms are often forcibly impregnated, the press release states.
'Some people might be surprised to learn that cows used by the dairy industry are slaughtered after about five years because their bodies are so spent from being kept constantly pregnant,' PETA said.
The organization went on to discuss the reasons why milk symbolizes supremacy.
It graphically states that cows are restrained on what the farmers themselves call 'rape racks while insemination instruments are shoved into their vaginas'.
The article claimed that cows relate to human culture in relation to three categories; control over their bodies, control over your mind and might doesn't make right.
'These cows have no choice about what's done to them. Their horns are burned or gouged out of their heads, part of their tails may be cut off, and holes are punched through their ears.
'Suffering inside cramped, filthy enclosures, they're forced to produce nearly ten times as much milk as they would naturally'.
Rather oddly, they then reference two instances when movies characters demonstrated white supremacy by drinking milk.
They mention Christoph Waltz's character in the Quentin Tarantino film Inglorious Basterds who drinks a glass of milk, saying 'dairy milk has long been embraced as a symbol of white supremacy.
They also make reference to the 2017 American horror movie 'Get Out , which contains a scene in which a main character is seen eating cereal one-by-one and drinking milk separately.
Comment: 'Rather odd' is understating it. Milk is a symbol of white supremacy because there are two movies where racist characters drink milk?
PETA writes that people should choose soy, almond, rice, cashew, or coconut milk the next time that you go shopping or order coffee.
The timing of its latest mention of milk and white supremacy serves as an echo to an article published in The New York Times Thursday titled 'Why white supremacists are chugging milk (and why geneticists are alarmed)'.
Apparently scientists are finding their work being distorted on internet forums by lactose-tolerant white supremacists who want to project a perceived 'white superiority.'
Comment: Why does the media insist on elevating the actions of a few idiots to a societal level? Just because some I.Q.-challenged individuals are arguing the superiority of the white race because of their lactose tolerance really, really doesn't mean that a) this is a problem or b) we should change anything in response (particularly the status of milk among the general populace).
In most of the world, the article explains, the gene that allows for the digestion of lactose switches off after childhood.
But with the arrival of the first cattle herders in Europe some 5,000 years ago, a chance mutation that left it turned on provided enough of a nutritional leg up that nearly all of those who survived eventually carried it.
PETA's tweet has gone viral, generating thousands of comments and articles.
