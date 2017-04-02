SOTT Radio
A Tale of Two Governments: Trump vs 'the Intel Community'
Society's Child
Lost the plot: PETA Says milk is a 'symbol of white supremacy'
Ian Miles Cheong
Heat Street
Fri, 31 Mar 2017 14:43 UTC
Heat Street
Fri, 31 Mar 2017 14:43 UTC
likening rape survivors to pigs and cows, to calling Pokémon a form of animal cruelty, PETA's efforts to "save the animals" always make the headlines—and with good reason: they're completely absurd.
The animal rights group today released a new video to cry over milk, equating the nutritious drink with Nazism. Following the rise in Trump Derangement Syndrome and the progressive left's hysteria over white supremacism, PETA states:
"Did you know that milk has long been a symbol used by white supremacists?"
It's an alternative fact accompanied by an equally ludicrous video, which they published on social media. They call milk the neo-Nazi drink of choice, stating that it has "long been" a symbol used by white supremacist groups as a "thinly veiled allegory for racial purity."
To back up the statement, they even say it played a "prominent role" in the Jordan Peele race comedy, Get Out, with quotes from the director.
It's followed by some secretly-captured (and horrifying) footage of cows being manhandled and abused by factory farm workers, so viewer discretion is advised. Watch it at your own risk.
So how did the association of white supremacism to milk even come about? Perhaps the answer lies in Inglourious Basterds' Hans Landa's love of delicious milk.
Recent Comments
Milk is for babies. Same species milk.
For a lot more, check not milk.com
So? Is chocolate milk OK?
The European Council is practically in bed with the ERT, (The European Roundtable of Industrialists) to the point that they are almost the same...
Lost the plot: PETA Says milk is a 'symbol of white supremacy'PETA's shenanigans vary from the absurd to the downright offensive. From likening rape survivors to pigs and cows, to calling Pokémon a form of animal cruelty, PETA's efforts to "save the animals"...