bacon
PETA's concern for the well-being of animals extends to how animals are treated by the food industry, and also just the general idea of eating animals. So when the animal rights group asked for feedback on the "best" reason for eating bacon, people could smell a trap easily enough.
PETA bacon tweet
The glowing reviews for bacon started rolling in.

bacon tweet
Sure, some people railed against it, but PETA's gotten a pretty bad rap in the past few years, so people tended to be a little antagonistic.

There you have it.

bacon tweet
I mean, it's not true at all, but that's still a pretty fun take on the matter, isn't it?


Comment: Actually, it is true. See: Praise the lard! Bacon is really good for you


That doesn't really answer PETA's question, but it was plenty funny.

Bacon tweet
Ron Swanson would definitely be on the pro-bacon side. And he might have more fans than PETA does.

This one gets a little meta.
Bacon Tweet
Take your time to really think about it and see if you agree. It's a bold statement either way.