Straight to the point.
I hate to break it to you, but we're all going to kick the bucket one day. These people were aware of that fact and decided to get the last laugh and have it carved in stone (or marble, but let's not get picky). Life is too short for that.


That puts things in perspective.

Truer words have never been spoken.

What is, "Genius final words?"

Who are you? The Queen of Egypt?

Shocking

Maybe try back later...

Paul wasn't exactly a ray of sunshine.

There was always probable cause.

Give them some credit.

Is that a contest that you want to win?

That's all folks

Let his political leanings be known.

Of course you did..

See? This is what can happen. Thanks a lot.

Shouldn't it be the other way around?

Ride 'em, cowboy!

Oh, the irony

I feel like this one needs more explanation.

Good advice

He still can't get no respect.

Look out below!

And hot. It's also really hot.

We all have our flaws.

And don't call him Shirley.
May they rest in peace.