The militant animal rights group PETA has called for the retirement of University of Georgia's bulldog mascot, posting a video supposedly showing him looking miserable. The message backfired among the offended Dawgs fans."He looks miserable," tweeted People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Monday, posting a video of Uga X at a rainy-day football game. Uga was sitting dry in a dog house while people around him endured the wet and cold weather."Animals are NOT mascots," PETA said, calling for Uga to be given to a "loving family" and released "immediately." Needless to say, Bulldogs fans were not amused."Also Peta: We euthanize almost all the dogs put in our care," another user user wrote in response to the Uga protest.Others were quick to point out that Uga X - the latest in the line of the university's bulldog mascots, going back to 1956 - is treated better than most humans.