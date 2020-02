PETA is being mocked and ridiculed by social media users after implying that eating meat may cause coronavirus The aggressive animal rights organization made the shocking suggestion on Twitter last week, writing: 'Carnivorous is an anagram of coronavirus. Coincidence? We think NOT!'Thousands of commenters have replied, accusing PETA of spreading dangerous misinformation and also pointing out a few unflattering anagrams of the name 'PETA.''Scientists have a hunch that contact with live animals or their dead flesh may be the source of the deadly virus,' PETA wrote.On their website, the organization points to a New York Times report, which says that the virus may have initially spread from a wholesale market in Wuhan, 'where vendors legally sold live animals from stalls in close quarters with hundreds of others.'But PETA seems to be dismissing that part about 'live animals.' With their anagram tweet, they imply that it's eating animals — 'carnivorous' means to feed on animals — that leads to coronavirus.Other Twitter users, including those who support PETA, have noticed and were quick to tell the organization off.Others said that the tweet just made them want to eat more meat, with one saying: 'I'll think more about the deep meaning of this tweet tonight while eating a good rib steak.'Some called the organization 'tone deaf,' with one accusing them of being theEven the satirical site The Onion joined in, writing up a tongue-in-cheek article entitled 'PETA Quietly Testing 'Coronavirus Is A Living Thing' Ad Spots In Few Small Markets.'They included a mocked-up ad for PETA featuring an image of a virus beside one of a fluffy dog.'Why do you want to kill one and make the other your pet?' it reads.'Scientists in China have linked the coronavirus to bats and snakes — and it's been widely reported that the virus appears to have originated in the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, where these and other animals are sold as food,' she said.'Any health authority will confirm — as has been widely reported in the media — that most influenza viruses and coronaviruses are zoonotic (transmissible from other animals to humans).'Filthy farms and markets crammed full of sick animals are breeding grounds for deadly maladies, as we saw with bird flu and SARS, which killed more than 900 people in just nine months. As the current coronavirus spreads, PETA is urging the public to cut off animal-borne pathogens at the source by going vegan.'